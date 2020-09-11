New data add to Enspryng benefits in NMOSD

Japanese drugmaker announced Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4519) yesterday announced the presentation of new Enspryng (satralizumab [genetical recombination]) data on reducing relapse severity in the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), a rare disease of the central nervous system.

These data are being presented at MS Virtual 2020, the 8th joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS meeting, in addition to longer-term efficacy and safety data on the continued effect of Enspryng on reducing the risk of NMOSD relapse as well as its benefit-risk profile. Enspryng is a pH-dependent binding humanized anti interleukin (IL)-6 receptor monoclonal antibody created by Chugai, which is majority owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

“Disability in people with NMOSD is known to progressively worsen with each relapse. It is important to reduce both the severity and frequency of relapses in the long term,” said Chugai’s president and chief operating officer, Dr Osamu Okuda, adding: “With a novel mechanism of action to inhibit IL-6 signaling, which is a key driver in NMOSD, Enspryng shows the possibility to reduce the risk and severity of relapses in the long term. These efficacy data will provide clinical insight for treatment with Enspryng.”