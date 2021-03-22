New data shows strength in VistaGen's PH94B for SAD

US biotech VistaGen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VTGN) has presented data highlighting the proposed mechanism of action (MOA) of its Phase III investigational drug candidate, PH94B nasal spray at the Anxiety and Depression Association of America’s 2021 Virtual Annual Conference.

PH94B is designed with potential to provide rapid-onset acute treatment of anxiety for millions of individuals suffering from social anxiety disorder (SAD) without directly activating gamma-amino butyric acid (GABA-A) receptors. PH94B’s MOA is, therefore, fundamentally differentiated from the MOA of benzodiazepines such as alprazolam, diazepam and lorazepam, which are direct GABA-A receptor positive modulators.

Among VistaGen’s core goals is for PH94B - rights to which it acquired from Pherin Pharmaceuticals in 2018 - to displace these and other widely-used but highly-addictive benzodiazepines in the acute treatment paradigm for SAD and other anxiety disorders and phobias.