New data support safety and efficacy of Biogen Idec and SOBI's Alprolix

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) yesterday presented encouraging new findings for their long-lasting recombinant factor IX candidate Alprolix (recombinant factor IX Fc fusion protein) for hemophilia B at the XXIV International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) Congress in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Three oral presentations showcase new data that reinforce the potential safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetic profile of Alprolix A. The data highlight the consistency of results with Alprolix across patient types and favorable physician ratings of its efficacy in treating acute bleeding episodes and controlling bleeding during and after major surgery.
First in class product candidate
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze