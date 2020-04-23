Thursday 23 April 2026

New early breast cancer drug debuts in Singapore

Biotechnology
23 April 2020
puma-large

Nerlynx (neratinib), a new breast cancer drug shown to significantly reduce the risk of cancer recurrence, is now commercially available to Singapore patients.

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More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves Nerlynx sNDA for metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer
27 February 2020
Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology out-licenses Nerlynx in Canada
12 January 2019
Biotechnology
Puma sells commercialization rights to Nerlynx in Latin America
4 April 2018
Biotechnology
New early breast cancer drug now approved in Malaysia
17 July 2020




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