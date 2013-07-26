New entrants to multiple sclerosis market will drive 10% pa growth through 2018

The market for disease-modifying multiple sclerosis (MS) therapies will expand at an annual rate of 10% through 2018, peaking at nearly $21 billion in that year in the top seven nations, according to health care advisory firm Decision Resources.
Market growth will be driven by the launch of at least six premium-priced disease-modifying therapies and forecast price increases in the US market. Among new entrants, Biogen Idec's (Nasdaq: BIIB) Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) is expected to have the greatest clinical and commercial success -owing to its compelling clinical profile - and will capture more than $4 billion in 2018 sales in the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze