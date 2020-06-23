Monday 6 April 2026

New facility will fuel Muscovite firm's growth plan

Biotechnology
23 June 2020
2019_biotech_production_vats_big

Moscow-based drugmaker R-Opra is to break ground on a new manufacturing site at Alabushevo, just outside the Russian capital.

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