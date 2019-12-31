Sunday 11 January 2026

New FDA filing caps positive year for Immunomedics

Biotechnology
31 December 2019
Bouncing back from a Complete Response Letter (CRL)  received at the start of 2019, Immunomedics (Nasdaq: IMMU) has announced the US regulator will review a new filing for accelerated approval of sacituzumab govitecan.

The antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist has resubmitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the candidate, with a decision expected by June 2020.

The firm’s earlier application was rebuffed due to issues related to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control. No new clinical or preclinical data were required by the US Food and Drug Administration.

