Thursday 23 April 2026

New gene therapy hemophilia hope sends Sangamo shares upwards

Biotechnology
9 December 2019
sangamo_big

Genomic medicine company Sangamo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SGMO) and its pharma partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have announced updated follow-up results from the Phase I/II Alta study on the SB-525 gene therapy in patients with severe hemophilia A.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Avacta and Daewoong form cell and gene therapies JV
8 January 2020
Biotechnology
BioMarin's Valrox price range mooted at $2 million to $3 million
17 January 2020
Biotechnology
Sangamo set to earn more than $2.5 billion from licensing deal
28 February 2020
Biotechnology
Sangamo gets fast track designation for hemophilia candidate
17 May 2017


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

David Reese retirement prompts organizational changes at Amgen
Biotechnology
David Reese retirement prompts organizational changes at Amgen
23 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Roche 1st quarter 2026 sales hit by strong Swiss franc
23 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen confident on ambitious guidance after strong start
23 April 2026
Biotechnology
Zepzelca combo gains foothold in Asia-Pacific with new nods
23 April 2026
Biotechnology
New FDA indication for Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent
23 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal brings in medical affairs chief amid Rezdiffra rollout
23 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi posts strong Q1 thanks to Dupixent and launches
23 April 2026


Company Spotlight

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines targeting the melanocortin-4 receptor pathway in patients with rare neuroendocrine diseases driven by genetic defects in the hunger-signaling pathway.


More Features in Biotechnology

David Reese retirement prompts organizational changes at Amgen
23 April 2026
Zepzelca combo gains foothold in Asia-Pacific with new nods
23 April 2026
New FDA indication for Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent
23 April 2026
Sage duo launch neurology firm Tortugas
22 April 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze