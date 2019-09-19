New heart risks associated with fluoroquinolone antibiotics

New research examining the impact of antibiotics suggests that fluoroquinolones could create an elevated risk of developing aortic and mitral regurgitation, serious heart problems.
Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the study compared 12,505 cases of valvular regurgitation with 125,020 control participants, using the US Food and Drug Administration’s adverse reporting system database and a large private insurance health claims database.
People using fluoroquinolones such as ciprofloxacin had a 2.4 times greater risk of developing the conditions, compared with those using amoxicillin or azithromycin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze