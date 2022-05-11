New kind of checkpoint blocker thwarted by another Phase III miss

Fazed by a Phase III failure in lung cancer, investors offloaded Roche (ROG: SIX) stock on Wednesday morning, sending the Swiss firm’s share price down nearly 5%.

The company has been testing a new kind of cancer med which blocks the TIGIT pathway, in the first-line treatment of people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Dubbed tiragolumab, the immunotherapy is being trialled in the SKYSCRAPER-01 study, in combination with the firm’s checkpoint blocker Tecentriq (atezolizumab).