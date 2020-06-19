New kind of drug shown to block certain cancers

Mixed results for Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) show the Phase III IPATential150 study met one of its co-primary endpoints, while missing the other.

Roche is trialling a mixture of the novel AKT blocker ipatasertib, chemotherapy and steroids, as an option against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The study met its primary endpoint of radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in people with PTEN loss, but not in the overall study population.