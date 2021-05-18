New lobby group for advanced therapies launches in the UK

Advanced therapy manufacturers in the UK have come together to raise awareness of the potential of next generation therapies and to support their development.

The Cell & Gene Collective has been launched with the participation and support of Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503), bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Kite, a division of Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD).

In a statement, the group said that the UK has been “a global leader in introducing cell and gene therapies that can potentially transform the lives of patients with debilitating diseases.”