New Moderna jab findings and further evidence for booster

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has highlighted new findings suggesting that the company’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against circulating ‘variants of concern’.

They include a vaccine effectiveness study conducted in partnership with Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC) and a separate recent publication by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a prospective cohort study at KPSC, an analysis of 352,878 recipients of two doses of mRNA-1273 matched to 352,878 unvaccinated individuals found a vaccine effectiveness of 87% against COVID-19 diagnosis and 96% against hospitalization.