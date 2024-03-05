New NICE recommendation for GSK’s Jemperli

Jemperli can be used combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer and who are candidates for systemic therapy.
In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there are approximately 2,770 people diagnosed with advanced or recurrent disease each year, of which approximately 580 will now be eligible for treatment with dostarlimab.
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