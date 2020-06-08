New Ph III data support potential of Takhzyro in HAE prevention

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4503) has announced findings from two new interim analyses of data from the Phase III HELP (Hereditary Angioedema Long-term Prophylaxis) Study Open-label Extension (OLE) at the 2020 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Digital Congress.

The analyses suggest that Takhzyro (lanadelumab) is well-tolerated and can prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks over an extended treatment period, with sustained and consistent reduction in monthly attack rate across a range of different patient subgroups.

Takhzyro, which has been approved in the USA, the European Union, Canada, Australia and elsewhere, was developed by Shire, which Takeda acquired in a $62 billion deal. The drug generated sales 68 billion yen (~$630 million) for the latest financial year ended March 2020, up 602% from 10 billion yen the previous year.