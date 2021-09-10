New pharma products integral to Merck KGaA's growth prospects

Life sciences major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has outlined its strategy for ensuring accelerated growth during a Capital Markets Day on Thursday.

The German company is aiming for group sales of around 25 billion euros ($30 billion) in 2025, where in 2020 this figure was 17.53 billion euros.

Merck expects a major part of this growth to come from the Healthcare division, where medium-term average annual organic sales growth in the mid single-digit percentage range is predicted.