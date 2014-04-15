New report finds upturn in the Swiss biotech sector in 2013

The Swiss biotech sector saw increases in terms of net sales, capital investments and number of employees, according to the Swiss Biotech Report 2014.
However, after acceptance of the mass immigration initiative, the Swiss Biotech Association fears problems with the recruitment of skilled specialists, and calls for a clear sign of commitment to Switzerland as a biotech location.
The report’s key findings include:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze