New results in psoriasis pave way for potential of bimekizumab to be best in class

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) recently presented new interim data from BE BRIGHT, an open-label extension (OLE) trial of an interleukin (IL)-17A/F inhibitor bimekizumab for plaque psoriasis (PsO), at the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Summer Meeting.
While the data are still preliminary, they strongly support a potential approval for bimekizumab in PsO and will reinforce physicians’ positive opinions about the drug, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.
The presented data showed that among 1,335 patients with moderate and severe PsO, the majority who had achieved complete or near complete skin clearance after 16 weeks of treatment with bimekizumab maintained these responses for up to two years with continuous maintenance dosing every four or eight weeks.
