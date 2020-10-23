New technology looks promising for Nicox

French biotech Nicox SA (Euronext: FR0013018124) has announced a novel drug candidate, NCX 1728, which the ophthalmology specialist intends to take into the clinic.

The development candidate, the third in the firm’s growing pipeline, has arisen from a research program focused on using nitric oxide in the development of intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering agents.

The announcement, which lifted Nicox shares in early morning trading on Friday, will raise hopes the firm can boost flagging revenues, which have remained more or less flat.