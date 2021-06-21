Monday 12 January 2026

New teplizumab findings among ADA standards updates

21 June 2021
The American Diabetes Association has issued important updates to the 2021 Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes.

These updates, presented in annotations as the Living Standards of Care, include new data on Provention Bio’s (Nasdaq: PRVB) investigational teplizumab and SGLT2 inhibitors as well as medications’ effects on patients with chronic kidney disease.

"There have been so many exciting advancements in the field of diabetes"The teplizumab update includes evidence from a trial on the anti-CD3 antibody in relatives at risk for type 1 diabetes which demonstrated a delay in the development of type I diabetes.

