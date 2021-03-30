New treatment for rare bile duct cancer in Europe

Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has won European approval for Pemazyre (pemigatinib), as a second-line option for certain people with locally-advanced or metastatic bile duct cancer.

Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, the rare type of cancer is often diagnosed at a late or advanced stage when the prognosis is poor.

It affects between 6,000 and 8,000 people in Europe.