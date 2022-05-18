New type of immunotherapy may offer longer survival in melanoma

Enrollment in a Dutch trial of tilsotolimod, Idera Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: IDRA) synthetic Toll-like receptor 9 agonist, has been stopped early.

The Pennsylvania, USA-based company said positive interim results from the Phase II INTRIM 1 study were enough to draw a line under enrollment for the primary endpoint.

The news sent the firm’s shares up 16% to $0.41 by close of trading on Tuesday.