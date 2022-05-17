New UK antibody firm to focus on COVID-19, viral infections

Building on a licensing deal with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), British biotech RQ Biotechnology has announced its launch, with a focus on developing antibody treatments and preventive therapies.

The firm is working on developing broad-spectrum monoclonal antibodies to provide instant and long-lasting immunity for vulnerable people at risk from viral infections.

Starting with the novel coronavirus, the company is taking aim at existing, emerging and new viral infections, with the goal of stopping severe disease.