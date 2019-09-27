Saturday 31 January 2026

New US approval for eight-week Mavyret course

Biotechnology
27 September 2019
abbvie_blue_large

AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) tablets have received a further approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

An eight-week course has been approved to treat treatment-naïve adults and children aged 12 years and older or weighing at least 99 pounds, who have chronic HCV genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 infection and compensated cirrhosis.

"An eight-week treatment regimen is available for any treatment-naïve HCV patient"Mavyret is now the first eight-week treatment approved for all treatment-naïve adult and certain pediatric HCV patients across genotypes without cirrhosis and with compensated cirrhosis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AbbVie's Mavyret shows high cure rates
14 November 2018
Biotechnology
Liver injury linked to hep C treatments
29 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first treatment for all genotypes of hepatitis C in pediatric patients
1 May 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

January 2026 batch of EMA/CHMP recommendations
Pharmaceutical
January 2026 batch of EMA/CHMP recommendations
30 January 2026
Biotechnology
Strong quarter rounds off solid year for Regeneron
30 January 2026
Biotechnology
David Berman to join Moderna executive team
30 January 2026
Biotechnology
Recordati inks deal for Moderna drug
30 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca agrees obesity and T2D deal with CSPC
30 January 2026
Biotechnology
Repertoire Immune inks deal with Lilly
30 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
SpyGlass targets $150 million in IPO
30 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Formation Bio
An AI-native pharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City, with additional operational hubs across Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, and North Carolina’s Research Triangle. The company integrates technology, AI, and drug development into a single platform designed to advance clinical-stage therapies with greater speed and efficiency.


More Features in Biotechnology

Strong quarter rounds off solid year for Regeneron
30 January 2026
David Berman to join Moderna executive team
30 January 2026
Recordati inks deal for Moderna drug
30 January 2026
Repertoire Immune inks deal with Lilly
30 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze