New US approval for eight-week Mavyret course

AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) tablets have received a further approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

An eight-week course has been approved to treat treatment-naïve adults and children aged 12 years and older or weighing at least 99 pounds, who have chronic HCV genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 infection and compensated cirrhosis.

"An eight-week treatment regimen is available for any treatment-naïve HCV patient"Mavyret is now the first eight-week treatment approved for all treatment-naïve adult and certain pediatric HCV patients across genotypes without cirrhosis and with compensated cirrhosis.