New US Federal Trade Commission chairman - Edith Ramirez - to be designated by President

President Barack Obama intends to designate Edith Ramirez as Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission effective Monday, March 4, 2013. She takes over for outgoing Chairman Jon Leibowitz, who has served in the position since March 2, 2009, and has been a vociferous critic of patent settlements, or pay-for-delay deals, between originator pharma companies and generic drugmakers.
“I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners and the able FTC staff to continue the agency’s proud history of promoting vigorous competition and protecting consumers,” said Ms Ramirez, adding: “I also want to thank Chairman Leibowitz for his strong leadership. I welcome the opportunity to build on his legacy of active enforcement of our antitrust and consumer protection laws.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze