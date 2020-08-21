New vaccine update bumps BioNTech and Pfizer upwards

Shares in German company BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are both set to open Friday’s training with significant gains after the latest update on their COVID-19 vaccine.

They shared additional Phase I safety and immunogenicity data from their ongoing US study of the BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2, which has advanced into Phase II/III testing.

At seven days after a second dose of 30ug, BNT162b2 elicited SARS-CoV-2–neutralizing geometric mean titers (GMTs) in younger adults aged from 18 to 55 years that were 3.8 times the GMT of a panel of 38 sera of SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients.