New wave of cell and gene therapies on the way, says ARM

The year 2021 was important for the development of new gene-, cell- and tissue-based therapies, and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicines (ARM) says this year will be another year of growth and progress for these advanced therapies, according to its 2021 annual report, a posting on the website of the Dutch Association of Innovative Medicines (VIG) noted.

Worldwide, six new gene-, cell- and tissue-based therapies were approved by regulatory authorities last year. These therapies are mainly used to combat certain types of cancer. But new treatments for severe burns and rare genetic disorders also became available.

This year, the ARM expects global approval for 10 new Advanced Therapy Medicines Products (ATMPs). This includes the first therapies for the treatment of hemophilia. Most applications will take place in the USA.