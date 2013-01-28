New Zealand approves funding of sildenafil for Raynaud's phenomenon and bosentan for children with PAH

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has approved proposals for funding Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) sildenafil (trade name Revatio for Raynaud’s and PAH and the active ingredient of erectile dysfunction drug Viagra) for Raynaud’s phenomenon from March 1, 2013 and bosentan, Swiss biotech firm Actelion’s (SIX: ATLN) Tracleer, as a first-line treatment option for children with idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) or pulmonary hypertension secondary to congenital heart disease from 1 February 2013.
Sildenafil for Raynaud’s phenomenon
From March 1, sildenafil will be subject to the following Special Authority restrictions:
Initial application – (Raynaud’s phenomenon) from any relevant practitioner. Approvals valid without further renewal unless notified for patients meeting the following criteria:
