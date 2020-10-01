New Zolgensma data in SMA further demonstrate therapeutic benefit

Novartis Gene Therapies (formerly AveXis, that was acquired by Swiss pharma giant Novartis [NOVN: VX]) today announced new interim data from the ongoing Phase III STR1VE-EU clinical trial for Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) that demonstrated patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1 continued to experience significant therapeutic benefit, including event-free survival, rapid and sustained improvement in motor function and motor milestone achievement, including for some patients with more aggressive disease at baseline compared to previous trials.
These data as of December 31, 2019, and presented today during a virtual Clinical Trial Poster Session as part of the World Muscle Society (WMS) 2020 Virtual Congress, support the robust clinical evidence that has demonstrated a consistent, transformative benefit across the Zolgensma clinical trials for the treatment of patients with SMA.
Zolgensma is a $2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy, for which peak global sales of $2.5 billion have been forecast by GlobalData. Novartis’ shares were up 1.6% at 81.18 Swiss francs in early afternoon trading today.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze