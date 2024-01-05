NewAmsterdam Pharma sets out 2024 strategic priorities

Dutch clinical-stage biotech NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) yesterday provided an update on its clinical development programs and outlined its strategic priorities for 2024, when it saw its shares dip 2.7% to $11.75.
NewAmsterdam is developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated. The company gained its Nasdaq listing in July last year, through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal with Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation.
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