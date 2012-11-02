News briefs: Eli Lilly expands insulin facility; and Sanofi criticized over Lemtrada

US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced a $140 million expansion to the company's Indianapolis insulin manufacturing operations. The 80,000-square-foot expansion, which will enable the manufacturing of insulin cartridges to meet the growing diabetes demand in the USA, represents one of the most significant investments in Lilly's USA-based manufacturing operations in the past decade.
Construction will begin immediately with completion expected in March 2014. During this period, construction trade staffing will average 250, with peak employment at around 350 workers at the site. Once operational in 2015, more than 100 full-time, highly skilled, specialized technicians, scientists, and engineers will be needed to manage the operations.
Diabetes care is a major segment of Lilly's pharmaceutical business with projections from health care experts - including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - indicating that as many as one in three US adults could have diabetes by 2050. Diabetes afflicted 366 million people worldwide last year, according to the International Diabetes Federation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze