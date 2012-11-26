News briefs: Japan clears filgrastim biosimilar; GSK to up stake in Nigerian and Indian firms; UCB deals

Mid-sized Japanese drugmaker Mochida Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4534) says that it has received marketing authorization from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for filgrastim, which is co-developed by Fuji Pharma, a division of Fujifilm.
Mochida and Fuji Pharma filed for approval of the product in December 2011, under a 2010 development agreement between the companies. Filgrastim will become the first biosimilar granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) to be marketed in Japan. Biosimilars of Amgen’s leukemia drug Neupogen (filgrastim) are already approved in the USA and European Union (The Pharma Letters passim).
