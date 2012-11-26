Sunday 11 January 2026

News briefs: Japan clears filgrastim biosimilar; GSK to up stake in Nigerian and Indian firms; UCB deals

26 November 2012

Mid-sized Japanese drugmaker Mochida Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4534)  says that it has received marketing authorization from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for filgrastim, which is co-developed by Fuji Pharma, a division of Fujifilm.

Mochida and Fuji Pharma filed for approval of the product in December 2011, under a 2010 development agreement between the companies. Filgrastim will become the first biosimilar granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) to be marketed in Japan. Biosimilars of Amgen’s leukemia drug Neupogen (filgrastim) are already approved in the USA and European Union (The Pharma Letters passim).

GlaxoSmithKline offer to increase stakes in Nigerian and Indian affiliates

