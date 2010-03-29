News from Japan: Merck Serono' Erbitux gets extended use; GlaxoSmithKline seeks acquisitions and sees flu vaccine order reduced

Merck Serono, a division of German drug major Merck KGaA says that Erbitux (cetuximab) can now be used in Japan in combination with chemotherapy in the first-line treatment for patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-expressing, curatively unresectable (inoperable), advanced or recurrent colorectal cancer (mCRC) carrying the KRAS wildtype gene. This development is due to a change in the Japanese product information for Erbitux.

'The use of Erbitux as a first-line treatment for colorectal cancer is an important step in increasing the availability of treatment options for Japanese patients in this setting,' said Wolfgang Wein, executive vice president, Oncology, Merck Serono.