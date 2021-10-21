Next-gen Alzheimer's treatment holds significant potential

Looking ahead to the potential implications of Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) landmark approval in Alzheimer’s (AD), industry analyst GlobalData has conducted research into the market potential for a next-generation candidate.

Developed by Swiss company Roche (ROG: SIX), gantenerumab is another anti-amyloid therapy, a monoclonal antibody, and potentially the first subcutaneously administered option.

The treatment has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US regulator, and GlobalData said a 2024 launch could result in revenues of over $2 billion by 2030, across developed markets.