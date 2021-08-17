Next-gen COVID-19 vaccine gets backing from CEPI

Californian immunotherapy company Gritstone Bio (Nasdaq: GRTS) has received an investment of up to $20.6 million to take forward its next-generation coronavirus vaccine.
The money, from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), will be used to advance the development of Gritstone’s CORAL COVID-19 program, with an initial focus in South Africa.
The company, which is working on novel cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, believes its platform has the potential to offer both prolonged protection and potency against spike mutants.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze