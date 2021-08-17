Next-gen COVID-19 vaccine gets backing from CEPI

Californian immunotherapy company Gritstone Bio (Nasdaq: GRTS) has received an investment of up to $20.6 million to take forward its next-generation coronavirus vaccine.

The money, from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), will be used to advance the development of Gritstone’s CORAL COVID-19 program, with an initial focus in South Africa.

The company, which is working on novel cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, believes its platform has the potential to offer both prolonged protection and potency against spike mutants.