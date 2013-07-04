Next generation sequencing market expected to grow to $2.7 billion by 2017

The next generation sequencing (NGS) market has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% over the next five years, increasing from a value of around $1.3 billion by the end of 2012, to hit a total of $2.7 billion by 2017.
The next generation sequencing market is rapidly evolving with a large number of developments taking place to increase accuracy and speed, and reduce costs of sequencing.
By supporting genomics research, various government bodies like NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute, US) and Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC, UK) are increasing the adoption of high-throughput sequencing platforms.
