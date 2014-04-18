NHS England agrees funding for Gilead’s hepatitis C drug Sovaldi

NHS England has approved an £18.7 million ($31.3 million) investment in a new drug for the treatment of hepatitis C, US biotech firm Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) Sovaldi (sofosbuvir).
Around 500 patients with acute liver failure, and/or awaiting liver transplantation, are expected to benefit from the decision to fund sofosbuvir, commented NHS England which, since April 2013, has taken on many of the functions of the former primary care trusts (PCTs) with regard to the commissioning of primary care health services, as well as some nationally-based functions previously undertaken by the Department of Health. Current estimates indicate that around 30% of people infected with chronic hepatitis C will develop cirrhosis of the liver which, in some cases, may prove fatal without a liver transplant.
Exceptional efficacy tempered by high cost criticism
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze