UK NHS to pay for Keytruda and chemo combo in squamous NSCLC

Biotechnology
7 August 2019
The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended provision of Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in combination with chemotherapy, as first-line treatment for untreated squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

This means that National Health Service (NHS) patients in the UK with this particularly hard-to-treat form of lung cancer will, for the first time, have access to an immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination in first-line setting, via the Cancer Drugs Fund.

Approval is regardless of PD-L1 expression, further broadening access to the Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) drug for people with advanced lung cancer.

