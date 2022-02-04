Monday 12 January 2026

NICE approves immunotherapy combo for certain untreated advanced kidney cancer patients

Biotechnology
4 February 2022


UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) recommending Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) for patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) that is intermediate- or poor-risk, US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has revealed.

In appraising the treatment, the NICE considered additional data collected since 2019 through the Cancer Drugs Fund, as well as data from the Checkmate-214 trial.

The decision is supported by five-year data from the Checkmate-214 trial, which showed improved overall survival (OS) and overall response rates (ORR) compared to sunitinib. The NICE decision means the combination will continue to be a treatment option for patients diagnosed with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced RCC in England.

