NICE asks Biogen Idec for more information on Tecfidera

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is calling on US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) to provide more information on its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate).
In draft guidance published for consultation, NICE has requested a series of clarifications on the evidence submitted by the manufacturer. NICE is appraising Tecfidera as a treatment for adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The independent Appraisal Committee, which develops the guidance on behalf of NICE, considered evidence from the manufacturer, clinical experts, patient representatives and an independent critique of the manufacturer's submission.
Tecfidera, which was approved in the USA in March 2013 and in Europe this month (The Pharma Letter February 3), is expected to become a dominant player in the MS market, with peak annual sales of $4.5 billion forecast by 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze