NICE backing for AstraZeneca's Calquence in CLL

18 March 2021
The oral targeted cancer therapy Calquence (acalabrutinib) has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for routine use within NHS England as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Developed and marketed by UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Calquence was approved by the European Commission in November 2020.

The health technology assessor estimates that approximately 2,395 patients will be eligible for treatment with acalabrutinib every year. The recommendations will also be adopted by the NHS in Wales and Northern Ireland.

More on this story...

Compelling Calquence CLL data to provide basis for submissions
AstraZeneca to stop Calquence Phase III trial early on good results
AstraZeneca presents more positive data for Calquence at ASH 2018
Positive results for Calquence show impact in rare blood cancer
