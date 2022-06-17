Sunday 11 January 2026

NICE backs abemaciclib for HR+ and HER2- breast cancer patients on the NHS

Biotechnology
17 June 2022
US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) announced today that the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended abemaciclib in combination with endocrine therapy, within its marketing authorization, as an option for adjuvant treatment of hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative, node-positive early breast cancer in adults whose disease is at high risk of recurrence, defined as pathological tumor involvement in:

  • at least 4 positive axillary lymph nodes, or
  • 1 to 3 positive axillary lymph nodes, and at least one of the following criteria:
  • grade 3 disease (defined as at least 8 points on the modified Bloom-Richardson grading system or equivalent), or
  • primary tumor size of at least 5 cm.

Abemaciclib is recommended subject to a confidential commercial arrangement.

