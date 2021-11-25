Monday 12 January 2026

NICE backs Lilly's Retsevmo for RET fusion-positive NSCLC

Biotechnology
25 November 2021
lilly-location-big-1

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) says that, following a decision by the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), adults with advanced RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) will now have access to Retsevmo (selpercatinib), a targeted treatment option, via the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) in England.

Selpercatinib, trade named Retevmo in the USA, is recommended for use within the Cancer Drugs Fund as an option for treating RET fusion-positive advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults who need systemic therapy after immunotherapy, platinum-based chemotherapy or both. It is recommended only if the conditions in the managed access agreement are followed.

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the UK, with 85,000 people having received a lung cancer diagnosis. Among these patients, NSCLC contributes to 85% of all cases. RET fusion-positive tumors are rare and occur in 1%-2% of NSCLCs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
UK to offer Retsevmo for people with RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer
1 October 2021
Biotechnology
Lilly's CGRP migraine drug gets the nod from NICE
18 November 2020
Biotechnology
Antibody treatment authorized for pediatric COVID-19 in the USA
6 December 2021
Biotechnology
Lilly and Regor enter metabolic diseases deal worth potential $1.5 billion
10 December 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze