NICE backs Lilly's Retsevmo for RET fusion-positive NSCLC

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) says that, following a decision by the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), adults with advanced RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) will now have access to Retsevmo (selpercatinib), a targeted treatment option, via the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) in England.

Selpercatinib, trade named Retevmo in the USA, is recommended for use within the Cancer Drugs Fund as an option for treating RET fusion-positive advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults who need systemic therapy after immunotherapy, platinum-based chemotherapy or both. It is recommended only if the conditions in the managed access agreement are followed.

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the UK, with 85,000 people having received a lung cancer diagnosis. Among these patients, NSCLC contributes to 85% of all cases. RET fusion-positive tumors are rare and occur in 1%-2% of NSCLCs.