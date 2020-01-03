NICE no to Akcea's Waylivra

The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued draft guidance not recommending Waylivra (volanesorsen) as a treatment for familial chylomicronaemia syndrome (FCS) on the National Health Service (NHS) in England.

NICE’s Evaluation Consultation Document’s raised concerns around the clinical evidence and high cost of the Akcea Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKCA) drug, and therefore did not consider it an appropriate use of NHS resources.

Akcea, a subsidiary of USA-based Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS), has said it is working with NICE to understand these concerns.