NICE recommends Adcetris and chemo combo as frontline treatment for a rare type of lymphoma

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (CHP), for untreated systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL) in adults, within a final appraisal document (FAD).
sALCL is part of a group of rare non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) known as peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL). Standard of care in untreated sALCL has not changed in several decades and there remains a significant unmet need for patients as outcomes have historically been poor, with many failing to achieve long-term survival.
"We hope this rapidly becomes the new standard of care"The recommendation from the NICE, the cost-effectiveness watchdog for England and Wales, reflects the marketing authorization extension from the European Commission.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze