Sunday 11 January 2026

NICE recommends Adcetris and chemo combo as frontline treatment for a rare type of lymphoma

Biotechnology
9 July 2020
jon_neal_takeda

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (CHP), for untreated systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL) in adults, within a final appraisal document (FAD).

sALCL is part of a group of rare non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) known as peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL). Standard of care in untreated sALCL has not changed in several decades and there remains a significant unmet need for patients as outcomes have historically been poor, with many failing to achieve long-term survival.

"We hope this rapidly becomes the new standard of care"The recommendation from the NICE, the cost-effectiveness watchdog for England and Wales, reflects the marketing authorization extension from the European Commission.

