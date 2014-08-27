NICE recommends Biogen Idec’s Tecfidera for multiple sclerosis

The UK’s drugs watch dog, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), has recommended Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, developed by US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) following a final appraisal determination last month. This means the UK’s national health service now has an obligation to begin funding the drug for eligible patients within the next three months.
The NICE has approved Tecfidera as treatment for adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis if they do not have highly active or rapidly-evolving severe relapsing-remitting MS and the manufacturer provides it with the discount agreed in the patient access scheme.
Carole Longson, NICE’s health technology evaluation center director, said: “We are very pleased to be able to recommend dimethyl fumarate as an option for adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Evidence has shown that this drug is more effective in reducing relapse rates and just as effective in delaying disability progression compared with current similar treatments. Another advantage of dimethyl fumarate is that it is an oral treatment. It will be more convenient for patients to take than other currently available treatments, which must all be injected. It will help more people with multiple sclerosis to live a normal life.”
