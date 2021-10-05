NICE recommends first sickle cell disease drug in two decades

For the first time in 20 years, a new therapy for sickle cell disease is to be made available on the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Adakveo (crizanlizumab) is recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which recommends treatments for NHS use in England and Wales, as an option for preventing recurrent sickle cell crises in people aged 16 or over.

More than 300 people a year are expected to receive the treatment via a Managed Access Agreement (MAA), increasing to more than 450 people in subsequent years.