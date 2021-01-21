NICE recommends Gilead and Galapagos' Jyseleca

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published a final appraisal determination (FAD) recommending the use of the daily oral pill Jyseleca (filgotinib) on the National Health Service (NHS) in England for moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Galapagos’ (AMS: GLPG) treatment is the first advanced therapy to be recommended in people with moderate RA, offering thousands more the potential to achieve remission earlier.

"This represents a pivotal moment for the treatment of RA"James Galloway, consultant rheumatologist at King's College Hospital, said: “This is a landmark decision from NICE and represents a pivotal moment for the treatment of RA.