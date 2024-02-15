NICE recommends GSK’s Omjjara

The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a Final Draft Guidance (FDG) recommending GSK’s (LSE: GSK) Omjjara (momelotinib) for myelofibrosis-related splenomegaly or symptoms in adults with moderate to severe anaemia who have not had a JAK-inhibitor or had Jakafi (ruxolitinib).

The NICE’s recommendation applies only if patients have intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis, and GSK provides the drug according to the commercial arrangement.