NICE recommends GSK's Zejula for routine NHS commissioning

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has today welcomed a decision by UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to issue a Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) recommending the use of Zejula (niraparib) on the National Health Service (NHS).
Niraparib is recommended for use as an option for treating relapsed, platinum-sensitive high-grade serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer, that has responded to the most recent course of platinum-based chemotherapy in adults. The drug was first cleared by the NICE to be available via the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) in January 2021.
It is recommended only if they have a germline BRCA mutation and have had two courses of platinum-based chemotherapy or they do not have a germline BRCA mutation and have had two or more courses of platinum-based chemotherapy.
